One person killed in Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Chesapeake.

Police said the accident happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night. A car was traveling eastbound on Taylor Road when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Taylor Court in front of a vehicle that was in the westbound lanes.

The westbound vehicle struck the turning car on its passenger side. A woman who was in the passenger side, 44-year-old Ladawn Durant, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The accident is under investigation at this time.

