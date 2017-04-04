Pair accused of using counterfeit credit cards in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said two people have been using counterfeit credit cards at stores throughout Great Bridge and Greenbrier for weeks.
Detectives said in many cases, they have left the stores in a black Cadillac Escalade.
The Chesapeake Police Department released surveillance images Tuesday in the hopes of identifying and finding the men.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
