People fear JCPenney closings could spell doom for Chesapeake Square Mall

JCPenney at Chesapeake Square Mall on February 24, 2017. (Photo: Steven Graves, 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The list is not out, but with the announcement that retailer JCPenney will close between 130 to 140 of its locations nationwide, some people are especially fearful that the store at Chesapeake Square Mall will be on that list.

In 2016, Macy's closed its store at the mall. Prior to that, things went dark at another anchor store, Sears.

The viability of Chesapeake Square Mall seems to have been in question for a long time as other tenants moved out. The property went into foreclosure last year.

If JCPenney closes, only Burlington Coat Factory and Target would remain as anchors.

