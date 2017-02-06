Person accused of murdering father, brother in Chesapeake competent to stand trial

Zachary Toothman has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm for the shooting deaths of two people in Chesapeake. (Photo: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A special prosecutor from Prince William County said Monday that Zachary Toothman who is accused of killing his father and brother and seriously injuring his mother is competent to stand trial.

Toothman is charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Chesapeake police officers found the bodies of Michael Toothman, a 30-year veteran of the Chesapeake Police Department, and Michael Toothman, 17, inside the family's home in Great Bridge on August 7, 2016.

Toothman's mother, Susie, was hurt in the shooting. She survived and recovered from her injuries.

Special Prosecutor Paul Ebert from Prince William County said a doctor cleared Toothman to stand trial.

Toothman is scheduled to appear before a judge on February 7.

