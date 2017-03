(Photo: Freightman, Yasmeen)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said an 18-year-old who was hurt in a shooting Tuesday gave them few details about what happened.

The incident happened around 12 a.m. on Priscilla Lane off of Fentress Road.

Medics took the 18-year-old to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Officers expected him to recover.

© 2017 WVEC-TV