Plane makes emergency landing in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police said a plane in Chesapeake made an emergency landing in a field off of Shillelagh Road near Chesapeake Regional Airport.

City police dispatch received the call around noon and contacted state police.

Chesapeake Fire Department told 13News Now there were no injuries or damage to the plane.

The pilot told us the 4-seat single-engine plane was fairly low when it suffered a partial loss of power, prompting an emergency landing.

He said he flies regularly east of the Mississippi. He's had his pilot's license since 2009.

The trip he was on was recreational and he was flying from Rockingham County NC Shiloh Airport.

The pilot had this to say about having to land the plane: "It was a rush of adrenaline, not much else to think about other than where you can land when you only have 30 seconds to decide."

