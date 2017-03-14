Police car involved in crash near Chesapeake Square Mall

(Photo: Steven Graves, 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A police officer suffered minor injuries after getting into a car accident near Chesapeake Square Mall on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Taylor Road and Raintree Road, between the mall and the Home Depot.

The officer was treated at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

