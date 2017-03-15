Police: Chesapeake inmate killed himself

13News Now (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office has concluded that a 19-year-old man who was found dead at the city jail killed himself.

Lt. Col. David Hackworth of the Sheriff's Office tells local media that at 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 24, deputies found Joseph Darnell Palmer hanging from a bedsheet in his cell. Jail staffers started CPR and called paramedics, but Palmer was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office and Chesapeake Police Department investigated, which Hackworth says is standard procedure. Chesapeake Police Officer Kelly Elliott says the investigation concluded that Palmer killed himself.

Palmer had been admitted to the jail Feb. 17 and was awaiting trial in Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on three counts of brandishing a firearm.

