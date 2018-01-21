Police, family searching for missing man from Chesapeake

(Photo: Chesapeake Police Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for help finding a man whom they say last was seen on January 16.

Officers believe Daniel Wallis is driving a black 1996 Nissan Sentra with VA tag JTH-8926.

More than 20 family members and friends spent time Sunday searching for Wallis.

His cousin, John Patrick, came back to Hampton Roads from Charlotte, North Carolina to help look for Wallis.

“We’re holding out hope for a happy ending to this, and, uh, I know I really am," said Patrick. He told 13News Now that, so far, people checked more than 50 spots for Wallis. Those places included parks, hotels, and businesses.

In addition to posting flyers across Hampton Roads, they have turned to social media to help in the search. There have been pictures shared on Facebook hundreds of times.

Patrick said his cousin was feeling depressed before he disappeared.

"You question whether or not it's a circumstance that someone got themselves into," said Patrick. "You know, with Daniel, he's just such a kind sweet person, and that's really been the reaction for everyone hearing this."

If you know where Wallis is or you have seen him, investigators ask that you call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757.382.6161.

A person who said he is Wallis' cousin posted about Wallis' disappearance on Facebook.

© 2018 WVEC-TV