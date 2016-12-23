Police identify man found shot in car, arrest two people for murder

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, Thursday.
The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Birch Trail Cir.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle, with 27-year-old Dion Rayshon Tynes suffering from gunshot wounds inside. Tynes died from his injuries.
Neighbors are shocked about the crime in what they describe as a safe neighborhood.
"That makes me really sad. It also makes me nervous to really be out at all," said Kristen Davis.
Two people have been charged with Tynes' death. 20-year-old Davis Tuner IV, and 20-year-old Daquane A. Cuffee.
Both suspects have been charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.
Cuffee faces additional charges, including Possession of a Concealed Handgun, Possession of Marijuana.
People in the Greenbrier community can't help but think about the tradgedy a family is facing during the holiday season.
"As opposed to the joy that Christmas usually brings, they will also think about this as being a period of mourning for them," said neighbor David Ollison.
