Police identify man found shot in car, arrest two people for murder

(Photo: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, Thursday.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Birch Trail Cir.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle, with 27-year-old Dion Rayshon Tynes suffering from gunshot wounds inside. Tynes died from his injuries.

Neighbors are shocked about the crime in what they describe as a safe neighborhood.

"That makes me really sad. It also makes me nervous to really be out at all," said Kristen Davis.

Two people have been charged with Tynes' death. 20-year-old Davis Tuner IV, and 20-year-old Daquane A. Cuffee.

Both suspects have been charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Cuffee faces additional charges, including Possession of a Concealed Handgun, Possession of Marijuana.

People in the Greenbrier community can't help but think about the tradgedy a family is facing during the holiday season.

"As opposed to the joy that Christmas usually brings, they will also think about this as being a period of mourning for them," said neighbor David Ollison.