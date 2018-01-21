WVEC
Close

Police in Chesapeake searching for missing man

Staff , WVEC 1:42 PM. EST January 21, 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for assistance finding a man they say was last seen on January 16.

Daniel Wallis is believed to be driving a black 1996 Nissan Sentra with VA tag JTH-8926.

If you know where Wallis is or have seen him, you're asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757.382.6161.

A man who identified himself on Facebook as Wallis's cousin posted the message below about Wallis. 

 

 

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories