Police in Chesapeake searching for missing man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for assistance finding a man they say was last seen on January 16.
Daniel Wallis is believed to be driving a black 1996 Nissan Sentra with VA tag JTH-8926.
If you know where Wallis is or have seen him, you're asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757.382.6161.
A man who identified himself on Facebook as Wallis's cousin posted the message below about Wallis.
