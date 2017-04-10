Police: Man admits he killed parents, threatens to kill other relatives

Steven Julian (Photo: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested a man whom they say killed his parents and then threatened to kill his aunt and uncle.

Officers were at the home of Michael and Ava Dunlow in the 3900 block of Chadswyck Rd. around 7:25 p.m. Sunday.

Michael Dunlow told them the couple's nephew, Steven Julian, had a gun and threatened to shoot them.

Dunlow got the gun away from Julian and kept him at the house until police got there.

Officers said 23-year-old Julian told them that he killed his parents in their home in the 4100 Block of Emberhill Ln.

Police found Clark Julian, 60, and Sally Julian had been shot to death.

© 2017 WVEC-TV