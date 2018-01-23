Power pole catches fire in Chesapeake

(Photo: 13News Now viewer)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A power pole caught fire Tuesday from a transformer.

At 5:30, firefighters responded to the intersection of Portsmouth Boulevard and Taylor Road. Dominion Power had to be called to shut the power off before the fire could be put out.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 6:10 p.m.

Several units were without power from the fire as Dominion stayed on the scene to get power back.

A 13News Now viewer shared this video with us:

No further information has been released.

