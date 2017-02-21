Power restored after large outage in Chesapeake

Power outage map of Chesapeake as of noon Tuesday. (Photo: Dominion Virginia Power)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A power outage left thousands in the dark in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.

According to Dominion Virginia Power, 10,879 customers lost power in the Greenbrier and Oak Grove sections of the city after a piece of equipment failed around 11:23 a.m.

A Dominion Virginia Power spokesperson said they re-routed customers to another source of power, while crews made repairs.

As of 1 p.m., just under 2,000 customers were still without power with the number quickly decreasing by 1:30.

Click here to view Dominion's Outage map.

