Raid takes place at smoke shop in Chesapeake

Police were at Happy Daze, a business offering smoking accessories, on South Military Highway in Chesapeake, Va. on August 31, 2017. (Photo: Robert Boyd, 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A police operation that included several undercover officers was taking place Thursday afternoon at a smoke shop in Deep Creek.

Police moved in and out of Happy Daze on South Military Highway near Canal Drive.

The business' Facebook page says: "Happy Daze is the One Stop Shop for all of your smoking, vaping, and herbal needs! We offer tons of products such as Kava, Tobacco Pipes, Vapes & More!!!"

13News Now was there as crews towed a pick-up truck and a boat from the location.

No details about the operation were immediately available.

The police just had a pickup truck and a boat towed off of the property. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/aZ8PsnBqdX — Robert Boyd (@13robertboyd) August 31, 2017

