Raid takes place at smoke shop in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A police operation that included several undercover officers was taking place Thursday afternoon at a smoke shop in Deep Creek.
Police moved in and out of Happy Daze on South Military Highway near Canal Drive.
The business' Facebook page says: "Happy Daze is the One Stop Shop for all of your smoking, vaping, and herbal needs! We offer tons of products such as Kava, Tobacco Pipes, Vapes & More!!!"
13News Now was there as crews towed a pick-up truck and a boat from the location.
No details about the operation were immediately available.
