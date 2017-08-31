WVEC
Raid takes place at smoke shop in Chesapeake

Police raided the Happy Daze smoke shop in Chesapeake Thursday afternoon.

Staff , WVEC 3:49 PM. EDT August 31, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A police operation that included several undercover officers was taking place Thursday afternoon at a smoke shop in Deep Creek.

Police moved in and out of Happy Daze on South Military Highway near Canal Drive.

The business' Facebook page says: "Happy Daze is the One Stop Shop for all of your smoking, vaping, and herbal needs! We offer tons of products such as Kava, Tobacco Pipes, Vapes & More!!!"

13News Now was there as crews towed a pick-up truck and a boat from the location.

No details about the operation were immediately available.

