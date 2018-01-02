School District: All portables at Hickory Middle will be back in use Wednesday

(Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- School officials say all students at Hickory Middle School should be back in their normal classrooms by Wednesday, days after a fire broke out in one of the school's portable classrooms.

Chesapeake school administrator Dr. Jean Infantino said displaced students are being housed in other areas of the building while eight portable units are unavailable for use on Tuesday. Infantino added that all eight portables are expected to be ready for use by Wednesday,

The shuffling of students at Hickory Middle came after a fire broke out in one of the portables early Saturday morning. The Chesapeake Fire Department says the fire was accidental, caused by an external heating unit.

There was no damage to the main school building.

