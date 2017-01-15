Search on for suspect vehicle involved in Chesapeake shooting

Chesapeake police vehicle (Photo: City of Chesapeake)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A search is underway for a suspect vehicle involved in a shooting that seriously injured a man Sunday in Chesapeake.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Berkley Avenue around 2 p.m. for a person that had been reported injured. Upon arrival, a 21-year-old man was found shot.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police are currently searching for a silver Honda that was involved in the shooting.

Authorities are still on the scene investigating.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

