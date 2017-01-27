Security guard shoots, kills man in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say an altercation led to the fatal shooting of a man by a security guard in Chesapeake overnight.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Riverwalk Parkway at 11:10 p.m. Thursday and arrived to find Jiansheng Chen, 60, shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it was found that a security guard confronted Chen while he was sitting in his minivan at the Riverwalk club house. At some point, the two got into an altercation and the security guard shot Chen.

At this time, police have not released details regarding what led to the altercation. However, 13NewsNow obtained police radio from the night of the shooting, a person was captured over the air saying, "States that the vehicle was trespassing, and when the (inaudible) partner got out of the vehicle, the subject in the vehicle attempted to run him over."

13News Now also spoke with The River Walk Community Association which issued the following statement:

The River Walk Community Association does have a contract for unarmed roving patrol services for the common areas of the community. We are fully cooperating with authorities investigating the incident that took place just outside association property.

No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation.

