Shooting in Chesapeake leaves one person injured

Staff , WVEC 9:55 AM. EST January 14, 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A person was taken to a local hospital after being shot Sunday morning. 

Chesapeake police said the incident happened around 7 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mclain Street.

The victim was not able to tell police what the suspect looked like.

According to officers, the victim's injury was non-life threatening.

No additional information is available at this time.  

