Shooting in Chesapeake leaves one person injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A person was taken to a local hospital after being shot Sunday morning.
Chesapeake police said the incident happened around 7 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mclain Street.
The victim was not able to tell police what the suspect looked like.
According to officers, the victim's injury was non-life threatening.
No additional information is available at this time.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs