Shoplifting suspects wanted in Chesapeake

Staff , WVEC 1:08 PM. EST January 09, 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for two different suspects accused of shoplifting at a Chesapeake store. 

On December 10, police say a man stole $600 worth of merchandise from a home improvement store in the 1300 block of North Battlefield Boulevard. 

On December 19, police say a different man stole $400 worth of merchandise from a business located in the same area. 

If anyone has information about the identity of this individual they are encouraged to call, text or submit an on-line tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.

