Smiling suspects make off with 60'' TV in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for three suspects seen walking out of a store with a stolen TV while smiling.

Kelly Elliott with Chesapeake Police says the crime occurred on New Year's Day at a store located in the 4200 block of Portsmouth Blvd.

Pictures from surveillance video show the three suspects walking out of the store, while smiling, with the 60" TV in the shopping cart.

The stolen TV is valued at $900.

If anyone has information about the identities of these individuals they are encouraged to call, text or submit an on-line tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.