Space heater blamed for starting house fire in Western Branch

Crews put out flames at a Chesapeake home on Woodbaugh Dr. Tuesday morning. (Photo: Chesapeake Fire Dept.)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews put out flames at a home on Woodbaugh Drive, just an hour after they responded to another house fire Tuesday in which one man was injured.

Firefighters received a call about the fire in the 3400 block of Woodbaugh Dr. around 10:20 a.m.

They got to the home in Western Branch and contained the fire to a bedroom. The fire was under control at 10:35 a.m.

Investigators think a malfunctioning space heater started the fire.

No one was home at the time.

