Space heater blamed for starting house fire in Western Branch

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews put out flames at a home on Woodbaugh Drive, just an hour after they responded to another house fire Tuesday in which one man was injured.
Firefighters received a call about the fire in the 3400 block of Woodbaugh Dr. around 10:20 a.m.
They got to the home in Western Branch and contained the fire to a bedroom. The fire was under control at 10:35 a.m.
Investigators think a malfunctioning space heater started the fire.
No one was home at the time.
PHOTOS: Crews contain flames at home on Woodbaugh Dr. in Chesapeake
