Space heater causes Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters were able to quickly bring a fire under control at a Chesapeake home on Monday morning.
The fire department said they received a call at 11:19 a.m. in the 2100 block of Benefit Road. Arriving crews reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 11:38. No injuries are reported.
Investigators say the fire was caused by a space heater that was placed too close to a wall, causing the crawl space to catch fire.
One adult resident was displaced, but has been able to make lodging arrangements.
House fire-2100 blk of Benefit Rd. Smoke showing on arrival.— Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) January 1, 2018
Dispatch-11:19am
On scene-11:30am
Fire Control-11:38am
No injuries. Caused by space heater too close to interior wall. pic.twitter.com/RdiBsYVewc
