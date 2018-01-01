WVEC
Space heater causes Chesapeake house fire

Staff , WVEC 1:18 PM. EST January 01, 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters were able to quickly bring a fire under control at a Chesapeake home on Monday morning.

The fire department said they received a call at 11:19 a.m. in the 2100 block of Benefit Road. Arriving crews reported seeing smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 11:38.  No injuries are reported.

Investigators say the fire was caused by a space heater that was placed too close to a wall, causing the crawl space to catch fire.

One adult resident was displaced, but has been able to make lodging arrangements.

