Storm tears apart church in Chesapeake

The Real Life Christian Church was severely damaged in Friday's storm. (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A Chesapeake pastor is asking for prayers, after Friday night's storm destroyed much of his church.

But the resolve of Real Life Christian Church's congregation remains stronger than ever.

The church's sanctuary has completely collapsed, and the building has been condemned, meaning no one is allowed inside, because it is too dangerous. Debris remains scattered across the parking lot on Saturday morning.

See Also: Storms cause heavy damage, displace dozens of people

With the building nearly destroyed, the church will hold a service on Facebook Live Sunday morning at 10. You can watch it by going to Real Life Christian Church's Facebook page.

The pastor is now searching for a temporary place for the congregation to meet, and will give an update when a place is found.

© 2017 WVEC-TV