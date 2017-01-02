Teen killed in New Year's Eve crash

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A 19-year-old woman was killed following a crash in Chesapeake on New Year's Eve.

Virginia State Police say at about 9:42 Saturday night, a 1997 Honda Accord driven by Calata Nashae Cromwell was traveling eastbound on I-64 -- west of the I-464 interchange -- when the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier head-on.

Cromwell was taken to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol played a factor in the accident.