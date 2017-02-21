Thousands without power in Chesapeake

Power outage map of Chesapeake as of noon Tuesday. (Photo: Dominion Virginia Power)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A power outage has left thousands in the dark in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.

According to Dominion Virginia Power, nearly 11,000 customers have lost power in the Greenbrier and Oak Grove sections of the city after a piece of equipment failed around 11:23 a.m.

A Dominion Virginia Power spokesperson says they are working to re-route customers to another source of power, and hope to have the majority back online soon, as crews make repairs.

