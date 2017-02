file image (Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd/Thinkstock)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A train has reportedly hit a service truck in Chesapeake on Monday morning.

The accident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of Yadkin Road, according to the dispatch supervisor. The truck driver is being treated on scene for minor injuries.

