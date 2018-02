Firetruck (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- No one was hurt following a house fire in Chesapeake Thursday morning.

The fire happened in the 1400 block of Whittamore Road around 2:30 a.m.

Crews found flames coming from a crawl space. It was contained to the area.

Two adults were displaced.

The cause is under investigation.

