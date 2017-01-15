Two dogs die in Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two dogs died Sunday following a house fire in Chesapeake.
Firefighters were called to the 4700 block of Gratton Street at 3:49 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke coming form a one-story home.
Officials say the fire caused significant damage to the home and was brought under control at 4:06 p.m.
The fire appears to have been caused by unattended cooking.
Two adults were displaced, however, no one was injured. The displaced residents have made other housing arrangements.
