Two dogs die in Chesapeake house fire

Staff , WVEC 6:10 PM. EST January 15, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two dogs died Sunday following a house fire in Chesapeake.

Firefighters were called to the 4700 block of Gratton Street at 3:49 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke coming form a one-story home.

Officials say the fire caused significant damage to the home and was brought under control at 4:06 p.m.

The fire appears to have been caused by unattended cooking.

Two adults were displaced, however, no one was injured. The displaced residents have made other housing arrangements.

