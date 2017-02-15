Two hospitalized after car goes into house

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people are recovering after their vehicle crashed into a home in Chesapeake.

Police say the accident happened at about 3:45 in the 800 block of Indian Cedar Drive. An SUV allegedly cut off a sedan, which caused the driver of the sedan to hit the garage of a home. Two people inside the sedan were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one was inside the home at the time of the accident. Te building is being inspected by the fire department for structural damage.

Charges are pending against the driver of the SUV.

