Congressmen speak out on death of Chesapeake Pokemon Go player

(Photo: Chenue Her, 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Several U.S. Congressmen are demanding answers to questions surrounding the death of 60 year-old Jiansheng Chen.

Chen was fatally shot by a security guard after a confrontation in Chesapeake's River Walk neighborhood in late January.

His family's attorney says Chen, who is a grandfather, was playing Pokemon Go at the time of the shooting.

U.S. Representatives A. Donald McAechin (D-Va., 4th District), Bobby Scott (D-Va., 3rd District) and Grace Meng (D-NY, 6th District) released the following joint statement on the death:

“We are deeply saddened over the death of Jiansheng Chen. We are also concerned about the manner and circumstances in which he lost his life. Many questions remain and need to be answered, and we call on local authorities to conduct their investigation thoroughly and expeditiously. We must know how a game of Pokémon Go turned into a fatal shooting. It is our hope that Congress will act in a bipartisan manner to ensure law enforcement personnel receive high quality, evidence-based training in non-lethal de-escalation tactics. We must continue to work together to emphasize the need for reasonable and effective polices that reflect our nation’s moral obligation to keep our communities safe."

(© 2017 WVEC)