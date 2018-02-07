CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways History Foundation will be hosting a Valentine's Wine Tasting event on Sunday.
"Traditions" kicks off on February 11 from 2 to 5 p.m at Revolutionary Catering & Events. The location is 1201 Club House Drive.
Ticket prices vary from $35 to $50 depending on membership status and tasting options.
Heavy hors-d'oeuvres will also be provided.
For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, click HERE.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs