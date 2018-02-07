bartender pours a glass of red wine (Photo: flil)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways History Foundation will be hosting a Valentine's Wine Tasting event on Sunday.

"Traditions" kicks off on February 11 from 2 to 5 p.m at Revolutionary Catering & Events. The location is 1201 Club House Drive.

Ticket prices vary from $35 to $50 depending on membership status and tasting options.

Heavy hors-d'oeuvres will also be provided.

