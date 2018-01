(Photo: Chesapeake Fire Department via Twitter)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire around 8:30 Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the department said the recreational vehicle was on fire next to a business in the 4200 block of Bainbridge Blvd. There was no damage to the building.

There's no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

