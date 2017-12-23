Virginia State Police investigating emergency plane landing in Chesapeake

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police said a plane in Chesapeake made an emergency landing in a field off of Shillelagh Road near Chesapeake Regional Airport.

City police dispatch received the call around noon and contacted state police.

Chesapeake Fire Department told 13News Now there were no injuries or damage to the plane.

The plane had to land due to loss of power, officials said.

© 2017 WVEC-TV