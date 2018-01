(Photo: Virginia State Police)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- In less than 24 hours, Virginia State Police responded to 179 crashes in the Chesapeake Division.

According to a spokesperson for state police, troopers were still on the scene of six of those accidents as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

None of those crashes were fatal, and the majority of them involved only damage to vehicles, the spokesperson said.

© 2018 WVEC-TV