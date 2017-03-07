WVEC
Woman wanted for charging $500 on counterfeit credit card in Chesapeake

Staff , WVEC 10:46 AM. EST March 07, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators need help identifying a woman accused of purchasing nearly $500 worth of groceries with a counterfeit credit card. 

According to Chesapeake Police, the woman used the credit card on February 8 at the Food Lion located on Campostella Road. 

If anyone has information about the identity of this individual they are encouraged to call, text or submit an on-line tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.

 

