Women wanted for using counterfeit credit card in Chesapeake

(Photo: Chesapeake Police Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said two women used a counterfeit credit card to make a purchase at a department store in Greenbrier.

Officers said the women went into the Walmart in the 1500 block of Sam's Circle on December 2, bought items worth about $120, then left.

Police released pictures of the women in the hopes of identifying them.

Anyone with information about who they are can contact detectives through Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.