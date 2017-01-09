WVEC
Women wanted for using counterfeit credit card in Chesapeake

Staff , WVEC 11:40 AM. EST January 09, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said two women used a counterfeit credit card to make a purchase at a department store in Greenbrier.

Officers said the women went into the Walmart in the 1500 block of Sam's Circle on December 2, bought items worth about $120, then left.

Police released pictures of the women in the hopes of identifying them.

Anyone with information about who they are can contact detectives through Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.


