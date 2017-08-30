Worker taken to hospital after falling at library in Chesapeake

Blurred ambulance (Photo: luna4)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A worker was hurt after he fell while he was working on the Central Library Wednesday morning.

Officer Leo Kosinski with the Chesapeake Police Department said officers and members of the Chesapeake Fire Department were at the library, located at 298 Cedar Rd., around 8:15 a.m.

Medics took the worker who fell to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Kosinski said officers did not know the extent of the worker's injuries.

