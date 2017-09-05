30 people hospitalized after music festival in Hampton

(Photo: Clemmons, Niko Giovanni)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A night of fun ends with several people in a Hampton hospital over the weekend.

Medical staff at Sentara CarePlex Hospital treated 30 people for possible overdose.

Thousands packed the Hampton Coliseum this past weekend for one of the biggest alternative bass music festivals in the country, Bass Center X.

Hampton Fire Rescue battalion chief Anthony Chittum says his crews stayed busy during the three-day show. Six people were taken to the hospital Friday, 16 people Saturday and eight people Sunday.

Medical staff also treated and released many people at the Coliseum for heat exhaustion.

13News Now reached out to Sentara CarePlex Hospital to learn the condition of those 30 individuals, and if all 30 were in fact overdoses.

We have not heard back from them.

