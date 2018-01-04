75-year-old man dies after being hit by snowplow

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say a 75-year-old man died Wednesday after getting hit by a snowplow while working to clear snow from a business parking lot in Hampton.
This happened in the 1900 block of E. Pembroke Ave.
Barry Hale, 75, suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at a nearby hospital after succumbing to his injuries.
Hale worked as a private snow-removal contractor.
