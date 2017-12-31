Accidental fire caused by smoking materials, fire department spokesperson says

(Photo: Hampton VA Fire)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Four kids and two adults were displaced following a fire on Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with the Hampton Fire Department said the incident happened in the 1200 block of Easterly Avenue around 10 a.m.

Chittum said there was a power line down across the road. Dominion Energy was on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation revealed carelessly discarded smoking material caused the fire.

