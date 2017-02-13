WVEC
Accidental fire dispaces 3 adults, 3 children in Hampton

Staff , WVEC 2:06 PM. EST February 13, 2017

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Three adults and three kids are without a home after a fire ripped through their apartment unit. 

According to the Hampton Fire Department, fire fighters responded to the in the 5100 block of Auburn Lane early Monday afternoon. 

No one was injured. The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental. 

The American Red Cross staff are currently assisting the displaced adults and children. 

(© 2017 WVEC)


