Amory Seafood warehouse destroyed following fire in downtown Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A warehouse at L.D. Amory & Co. was destroyed after a fire Sunday morning.

Dispatchers said the two-alarm fire was reported at 8:18 a.m. in the 100 block of King Street.

A boat owner at the downtown marina named Betty, who declined to give her last name, told 13News Now the fire started inside the warehouse and that flames spread to an adjoining boat.

“I watched it burn. There were two boats here, one fishing boat got out and then there was an explosion on the back but it was just chaos,” said Betty.



Betty said she happened to glance out the back door of her boat and saw the back of the L.D. Amory & Co. building engulfed in flames.



“I was standing down there on the other end of the dock and seen it and it was a boom! And then you just see the flames shoot out,” said Betty.



Rosa Gregory was at a Little League conference at the Crowne Plaza Hampton-Marina Hotel when the fire started. When she heard the emergency crew sirens in the area, she ran outside the hotel and started snapping pictures.

“We could see the fishery was fully engulfed in flames and at one point the front of the bundling fell over onto one of the boats. It was fully engulfed and it was just kind of overwhelming and amazing how big the fire was,” said Gregory.

Firefighters are still on the scene putting out what is left of the flames. According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, a HAZMAT crew was also called to tend to a leak of ammonia at the site.

Settlers Landing Road is currently blocked off at King Street as crews continue to put out the fire.

