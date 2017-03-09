Animal Hero Award goes to deaf, therapy dog in Hampton

Melanie Paul and her dog Lothair, a Shetland Sheepdog, who was born deaf, accept the Animal Hero award from the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association in Hampton, Va., Feb. 18, 2017. (Photo: via Joint Base Langley-Eustis)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Veterinary Medical Association took notice to one dog they've dubbed as a hero for his amazing therapeutic skills!

Lothair is a Shetland Sheepdog who was born deaf and was trained by using American Sign Language.

The association was pleased to present him the Animal Hero Award for his outgoing and friendly, empathetic spirit.

We're told this award goes to an animal who has performed an act of heroism or has provided such outstanding service to humans that they would qualify as an Animal Hero.

And boy, does Lothair qualify.

He is a member of Therapy Dogs International and the American Red Cross, Langley Air Force Base Chapter.

Lothair frequently visits hospitals, libraries, nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities and substance abuse programs.

From left, Briella Cose visits with Lothair and Molly, American Red Cross certified therapy dogs, and their owner Melanie Paul, an American Red Cross volunteer at Langley Air Force Base, Va., Feb. 14, 2014. (Photo: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Paerschke-O'Brien)

Lothair understands 22 different ASL signs.

One person said “Because of his disability, he can lead children with disabilities and they relate to him. Other children [and adults] are amazed by him and the ease with which he navigates the hearing world.”

In 2015, he received the Therapy Dog International highest award and won the Gold pin for 500 documented visits to various facilities.

Lothair was born with a white coat, which is very rare for dogs of his breed. When Shetland Sheepdogs are born deaf, they have white coats.

