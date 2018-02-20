WVEC
Arrest made in shooting of 12-year-old girl in Hampton

Staff , WVEC 11:43 AM. EST February 20, 2018

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said Tuesday that they arrested Quayshawn J. Gaskins, 18, in connection to a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl critically hurt in December.

Gaskins, who lived in the 600 block of LaSalle Ave., is accused of shooting the girl inside a home in the 2500 block of Laguard Dr. on December 5.

Officers said the two knew each other and that Gaskins was handling a gun when it went off.

Gaskins is charged with Unlawful Wounding.

 

 

