Arrest made in shooting of 12-year-old girl in Hampton

Quayshawn Gaskins (Photo: Hampton Police Division)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said Tuesday that they arrested Quayshawn J. Gaskins, 18, in connection to a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl critically hurt in December.

Gaskins, who lived in the 600 block of LaSalle Ave., is accused of shooting the girl inside a home in the 2500 block of Laguard Dr. on December 5.

Officers said the two knew each other and that Gaskins was handling a gun when it went off.

Gaskins is charged with Unlawful Wounding.

