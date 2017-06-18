Brawl breaks out at high school graduation
One witness tells 13News Now this was the graduation for Phoebus High School. She says after the ceremony, several fights broke out in the parking lot. She also tells us adults were egging the fighters on, ruining a special day for so many families.
WVEC 8:34 AM. EDT June 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Killfies
-
Man arrested for homicide
-
Weather at 11, April 25
-
Man Shot and Killed in Virginia Beach
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Messer denied bond in the death of his son
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Athlete of the Week: Western Branch's Ben Holtzclaw
-
Fix the flooding issues!
-
Teenager dies at hospital after being shot in Norfolk
More Stories
-
Missing USS Wasp sailor located in ColoradoJun 18, 2017, 11:17 a.m.
-
Brawl breaks out at high school graduation in HamptonJun 18, 2017, 8:36 a.m.
-
Virginia sailor among those missing on the USS FitzgeraldJun 18, 2017, 10:21 a.m.