Briarfield neighborhood thanks Hampton Police

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- People from a Hampton neighborhood went to the city council meeting on Wednesday to say thank you to their police officers.

They live in the Briarfield neighborhood. There was a shooting there back in October, on Ethel Drive. A teenager named Travuan Rouser was shot and killed.

After the shooting, residents say Hampton Police officers did a tremendous job, meeting with the community and coming up with a plan to increase safety and keep people informed.

"It's good to know that the public appreciates it, no matter how, if it's just a thank you," said Briarfield resident Velva Goodman. "Let your police officers know that you appreciate them, and you wish them well, and hope they remain safe through their daily shifts or lives, period."

Neighbors say they did notice an increase in police patrols after the shooting. They also noticed officers doing a better job following up on their concerns.

