Car fire causes closure of Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

Car catches fire in the eastbound lanes of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on Dec. 31, 2016. (Photo: Ashley Marie Sams-Suggs)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A car fire in the eastbound lanes of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel caused the highway to be closed in both directions for almost 30 minutes Saturday.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation say the fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m., a few hundred feet east of the tunnel exit. The closure of the roadway caused major backups in both directions.



The road reopened around 2 p.m., however, it took another 45 minutes for traffic to clear.



No one was injured, according to Virginia State Police.