Cat dies, rabbit rescued in Hampton apartment fire

Staff , WVEC 6:33 AM. EST March 13, 2017

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Sad news for a pet owner in Hampton, after a fire claimed the life of a cat.

Fire and rescue crews say the fire broke out in an apartment on Friendly Drive around 8:30 Sunday night. 

While the cat perished, a pet rabbit did survive.  Everyone else was able to get out unharmed.

Three adults and one child have been displaced by the fire, and are staying with relatives.

