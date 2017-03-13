Cat dies, rabbit rescued in Hampton apartment fire

(Photo: Hampton Fire)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Sad news for a pet owner in Hampton, after a fire claimed the life of a cat.

Fire and rescue crews say the fire broke out in an apartment on Friendly Drive around 8:30 Sunday night.

While the cat perished, a pet rabbit did survive. Everyone else was able to get out unharmed.

Three adults and one child have been displaced by the fire, and are staying with relatives.

