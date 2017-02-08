City of Hampton settles lawsuit with man injured during vehicle search

Linda and Andre Wiggins, their attorney James Ellenson and civil rights activists Shaun Brown. (Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Hampton settled a lawsuit with a man who was injured as police searched his vehicle in May 2015.

The victim, Andre Wiggins, said the incident happened while he was working on his van. Police stopped to question him and, not long after that, he said he was a passenger in the van when he was pulled over on Back River Road and Newport News Avenue.

Wiggins said he was detained in handcuffs and, while standing against the vehicle, he had his leg pulled from under him, causing him injuries.

Wiggins' wife Linda reported her husband suffered a broken jaw and required plastic surgery to repair his tongue.

Wiggins filed a lawsuit against the City of Hampton which has been settled out of court for $130,000, according to a city spokesperson.

